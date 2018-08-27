Gary Lineker does not miss playing football and prefers his job as a football pundit.

The Match Of The Day host made the admission while speaking to a packed audience at Byline Festival in East Sussex on Sunday.

He said: “I have not played a game of sport since I retired.

“I retired for a reason, because I wasn’t very good any more.

Soccer – Match of the Day Handout PhotoMatch Of The Day host Gary Lineker (BBC/PA)

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t miss playing. I never missed playing.”

He joked: “I think I always thought I was getting away with it.

“And then (when I retired) I kind of thought I did get away with it.”

But he said he “loved football” and playing, adding: “It was a great time.

FIFA 2018 World Cup Draw – The KremlinGary Lineker (left) and Maria Komandnaya host the Fifa 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s a wonderful sport.”

He said if he was “really honest” he preferred his job now, adding: “Being a goalscorer is hard. There’s a lot of pressure on you.

“My life is more enjoyable (now).”

The 57-year-old said the BBC show was an “integral part of watching football”, adding: “I love the show. It’s a flagship programme. I hope to continue.”

But he said the “explosion of joy” experienced after an important goal or significant win when playing was incomparable and irreplaceable.

Soccer – Gary Lineker and Bobby Robson –Gary Lineker, then an Everton player, with Sir Bobby Robson (PA)

He said his one “if only” moment of his career was the 1990 semi-final match against West Germany.

He said he thinks about it around once a year but his late football manager Sir Bobby Robson told him he thought about it every day.

He added: “We were a whisker away from winning the World Cup.”

England’s performance in this year’s tournament had him “more excited than he had been for a long time”.

The team did so well with so little experience that in four or eight years England could have the potential to win, he added.

The four-day independent journalism and free speech festival is taking place in Pippingford Park in the Ashdown Forest near Uckfield.