The Scottish Cabinet is to meet on Arran as it celebrates the contribution rural and island communities make to the economy.
A new national body to promote employee ownership of businesses is to be announced by the First Minister, as well as Scotland's first Food and Drink Tourism action plan.
As part of the visit to the Firth of Clyde island, a public discussion led by Nicola Sturgeon will be held at Arran High School.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.