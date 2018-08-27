Three motorcyclists have died in separate crashes on Scotland's roads over the past week.

David Underwood, 44, from the Elgin area, died at the scene of a collision in Orkney on Saturday.

His motorcycle crashed on the B9075 at Sandwick at around 11.45am.

Police confirmed no other vehicle was involved.

Sergeant Angus Murray said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the gentleman involved at this sad time."

He also called for anyone who saw a green Kawasaki motorcycle being ridden in the Sandwick area at the time to come forward.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man died following a crash in South Lanarkshire on Thursday.

The man was travelling on the M74 near Crawford when the incident happened at around 11.20am.

He died at the scene after his Yamaha motorcycle went out of control and hit a safety barrier near junction 14.

Police said no other vehicle was involved, and appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

A fatal collision also took place at about 4.25pm in the Highlands on Sunday.

Emergency services received a report of a single motorcycle crash on the Bealach na Ba near Applecross.

The 60-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road was closed while collision investigations were carried out.