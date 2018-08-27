A man has been charged after the death of a male amid an alleged disturbance in an Edinburgh shop.

Officers had received reports of disorder offences in the Castle Street, Frederick Street and Princes Street Gardens area between 12.40pm and 1.25pm on Saturday.

At around 2.10pm officers went to a business on Home Street to a report of a man causing a disturbance and behaving in a threatening manner.

During this time a 64-year-old male became unwell and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died yesterday during this incident.

"Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances and I would appeal to any members of the public who were in the city centre, Tollcross and surrounding area, and who witnessed what happened, to come forward to assist with our investigation."

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incidents.