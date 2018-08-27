Bailiffs have been sent into more than 81,000 companies that have struggled to pay their business rates in the first year since a controversial overhaul of the system, according to new figures.

An investigation by ratings adviser Altus Group has found that bailiffs were sent to 222 premises across England every day in 2017-18 because of business rate arrears.

They were given power to enter properties, seize goods and sell them at public auction in order to settle their debts.

The figures follow a freedom of information request by Altus, which received details on how many business premises were referred to bailiffs from 264 English councils covering 1.6 million properties out of 1.9 million liable for rates.

Using the data provided, it estimated that bailiffs were sent to 81,317 premises over the year and calculated that 6.53% of firms liable for rates – nearly one in every 15 commercial properties with a bill – faced having their goods seized, up from 6% the year before.

The rates revaluation in April 2017 left millions of businesses facing crippling tax hikes and forced many retailers and pubs out of business, as it saw properties revalued for the first time in seven years.

Robert Hayton, head of UK business rates at Altus, said: “Councils are taking enforcement action much earlier since their finances became more aligned to business rates income.”

He added: “This sometimes leads to companies with manifestly incorrect demands receiving summonses and facing enforcement action.

“The problem is also exacerbated by understaffing within some councils and the inordinate delays that this creates in dealing with ratepayers.”

The research discovered that Birmingham City Council referred the most premises to bailiffs over the year, at 3,864, although this was down from 4,414 in 2016/17.

Manchester City Council referred 2,667 business premises to bailiffs – the second highest number of instructions and up 38% from 1,932 in 2016/17.

Liverpool, Coventry, Hounslow and Brent Councils all made more than 1,000 referrals to bailiffs, according to the data.

Birmingham and Manchester are among a small number of councils that currently retain 100% of business rates as part of a government pilot.

More widely, the Government is planning to increase the share kept by local authorities across England from 50% to 75% in 2020.

A Government spokesman said: “It is important that councils are proportionate in enforcement and use bailiffs only as a last resort.

“We are introducing over £10 billion worth of business rate support by 2023.”