A major push is on by the campaign for a People’s Vote to try to swing Labour behind the bid for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, a leaked memo has revealed.

Attempts are being made by the cross-party group to get MPs and activists to secure a supportive motion on the issue at next month’s Labour Party conference.

At present, Labour’s official policy is not to support a second referendum on the deal but there is a clear difference of opinion at the top of the party on the way forward were Theresa May’s final proposal to be rejected by MPs.

John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, has said his preference would be to hold a general election while Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, has made clear all options should be on the table, including a second referendum.

Barry Gardiner, the Shadow Trade Secretary, however, has argued that another poll would fly in the face of the democratic vote undertaken in 2016 and could lead to civil disobedience.

Indeed, at the weekend, the Scot reiterated his fears, saying a People’s Vote would be a “dangerous thing”. The London MP told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “We’ve seen the referendum create huge divides — real, crunching divides — in our country. A second referendum will not heal those divides; it can only exacerbate them.”

The leaked memo, which was written by Tom Baldwin, a former adviser to Ed Miliband when he was Labour leader, makes clear that the People's Vote should not be regarded as a "nascent" centre party, which some supporters of Jeremy Corbyn fear.

Nor, it makes clear, should the push for a second referendum be seen as a bid to oust the Labour leader, stressing: “Whatever views supporters have about the overall direction of the Labour Party, the campaign should not be used to attack Jeremy Corbyn personally."

On Saturday, the ruling body of the grassroots pro-Corbyn group Momentum will meet to decide on the way forward after more than 4,000 of its members signed a petition calling for a conference vote on the issue.

At the weekend, polling commissioned by the People's Vote suggested voters targeted by Labour were more likely to back a new referendum - and to favour remaining in the EU - than the electorate as a whole.

Sir Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, told a People’s Vote rally in Newcastle on Saturday that Labour support for a referendum on the final Brexit deal would be crucial if one were to be realised.

He said: “If the Labour Party change their position and the Scots Nats and smaller parties go along with it, you will only have the Tories against. If some of them shift, that’s it.”

His comments came after Tory backbencher Nick Boles, the former UK Housing Minister, told the FT that he expected at least 40 of his fellow Conservative MPs would vote to prevent a “no-deal” exit from the EU.

The Lincolnshire MP said: “I don’t care how many of my colleagues dream of this in the midnight hour. There are not the parliamentary numbers to support a no-deal Brexit. And I will vote, as a Conservative MP in whatever way is necessary, on whatever motion will achieve the result of stopping a no-deal Brexit.”

Meanwhile, the SNP leadership appears split on the merits of a second referendum on the final Brexit deal. Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, has said that while the Nationalists would not stand in the way of another EU poll, he fears that it could have a negative impact on the SNP’s bid for a second independence vote. It is thought his reservations are shared by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister.

However, other senior figures are thought to believe that another poll could be the best way to keep Scotland and the UK in the EU and, thus, the single market and customs union. Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit minister, has made clear he is “very favourable” to the question of a second Brexit vote.

His Nationalist colleague Pete Wishart, the Perth MP, recently tweeted: “I am persuadable on a second/‘people’s’ EU referendum vote but its advocates have to tell us what would happen if Scotland votes to remain [which it will] and the UK as a whole votes to leave [which it might]. We’ve already done this here.”