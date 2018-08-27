JAMES Milner has revealed how his Liverpool team mate Andy Robertson has turned him into a Rangers fan - by constantly banging on about his beloved Celtic in the Anfield dressing room.

Glasgow-born Robertson played for the Parkhead club as a youth before being released when he was 15 because he was deemed too small to make it as a professional player.

However, the left back, who has gone on to play for Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Hull City and Scotland since leaving Celtic, has remained a keen supporter.

Milner told how the defender, who joined Liverpool in a £8 million transfer from Hull last year, goes on about nothing else and joked that he now favours Rangers as a result.

“We will definitely be keeping an eye on the Old Firm game at Liverpool,” said the England midfielder, who will play in A Match for Cancer at Parkhead on Saturday, September 8.

“We have got Robbo in our dressing room who goes on about Celtic non-stop. He will definitely have it on.

“It was pretty neutral before he came, but I must admit I do lean towards the Rangers side when we are talking about it just to wind him up if nothing else.”