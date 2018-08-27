THE Edinburgh Festival Fringe has reported another record year.

By Monday afternoon, the Fringe said it had issued 2,838,839 tickets, a rise of 5% on this time last year.

Nearly half of the audience came from Scotland, it said.

Last year the Fringe issued an estimated 2,696,884 tickets.

This year the city has often been packed, and major venues have today also reported significant rises in ticket sales.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “2018 has been another fantastic year for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

"Artists from around the world have flocked to Scotland’s capital, delighting audiences with work that is exciting, shocking, entertaining, world class and often, hilarious.

"From cabaret to children’s shows, invigorating dance and physical theatre, to life enhancing drama.

"Whatever the medium, so many Fringe artists help us to question the world around us and illuminate the most challenging areas of being human in new ways. It is an exceptional festival where audiences can curate their own experience and where all ages and tastes are catered for."

Major venues at the Fringe have reported successful 2018 seasons.

Summerhall, in its eighth year of operating as a Fringe venue, said it sold more tickets than in 2017, which itself was a record year.

Underbelly reported its strongest year yet for tickets sold, with 422,120 tickets sold across its 22 venues and 4 sites, compared to last year's 291,000: however, it had a larger capacity, with the return of the 900-seater McEwan Hall as a venue.

The Pleasance also reported success, and said its ticket sales had increased by 10%.

READ MORE: Herald Angels shed more light on visa controversies

The Edinburgh International Book Festival has reported a record "footfall" of 260,000 people, up from 250,000, and book sales in its two book shops, up 8%.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: "It’s wonderful to know that the Festival has been so popular and has broken records again in all the ways these things are usually measured.

"But I wish there was an index of enlightenment, or an exuberance-ometer to show how the Book Festival also contributes to Scotland’s knowledge, happiness and well-being."

READ MORE: Fringe eyes The Mound for a revamp in 2019