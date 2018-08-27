THE SNP has called on the UK Government to increase its sanctions against Myanmar, formerly Burma, in light of the damning United Nations report into the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Britain presently has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has also imposed a ban on the supply of equipment, which could be used for internal repression.

The UN’s top human rights body has for the first time described the Burmese regime’s action against the Rohingya minority as genocide.

It has named six military leaders who should face prosecution for their actions and it has sharply criticised Myanmar's de facto leader, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, for failing to use her “moral authority” to intervene to stop attacks.

The team of international investigators has undertaken hundreds of interviews and compiled numerous accounts of crimes, including gang rape, the torching of hundreds of villages, enslavement, and the killing of children; some in front of their parents.

The UN investigation was set up in March last year, nearly six months before a string of deadly rebel attacks on security and police posts set off a crackdown that drove Rohingya to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

It is estimated that some 10,000 people have been killed and more than 700,000 people have fled their homes in the last 12 months.

Chris Law, the SNP’s International Development spokesman, said the UK must now use its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to support the report's calls for top military figures to be investigated for genocide in Rakhine and for crimes against humanity.

This would include supporting a referral to the International Criminal Court and the establishment of a special independent body by the UN to conduct an investigation in support of war crimes and genocide prosecutions.

“The UN report confirms our worst fears about the crisis in Rakhine State and the true extent of the horrors faced by the Rohingya at the hands of the Myanmar military,” said Mr Law.

"It is vital that the UK Government now uses its role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to push for senior military figures to be investigated for genocide and crimes against humanity and to work with international partners to ensure further sanctions against Myanmar.”

The Dundee West MP has visited Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, the world’s largest refugee camp, and has campaigned for the UK Government to end spending on training for the Myanmar military.

"Earlier this year, I visited refugee camps for the Rohingya in Bangladesh and heard first-hand the stories of the Myanmar military's indiscriminate killings and barbaric treatment of the Rohingya.

"With the weight of evidence now available it is crucial that the international community presses for a full investigation of war crimes and genocidal acts and ensures those responsible are referred to the International Criminal Court.

"We cannot allow these appalling acts to go unpunished and we must act to prevent these crimes from continuing," added Mr Law.

The Foreign Office said the "appalling" violations against the Rohingya must be punished. Mark Field, the Minister for Asia, who welcomed the UN report, said: "There cannot and must not be impunity for such acts.”