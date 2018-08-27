A TOURIST tax could bring Edinburgh an extra £2.5m during the festival alone, Labour have claimed, as they urged the SNP leadership to support the idea.

Labour said giving the city council the power to impose a “transient visitor levy” on overnight tourists would help pay for the increasing burden on its services in the summer.

It published an analysis showing a £2 per bed charge would raise £2.5m in August, assuming a 90 per cent occupancy rate, with millions more in the rest of the year, when occupancy average around 80 per cent.

Edinburgh's SNP-Labour council is pushing the government to legislate for the measure, but the SNP Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop is vehemently opposed.

The council umbrella body Cosla is also backing the move.

The Scottish Greens are expected to push for the change in their annual budget talks with the SNP Government at the end of the year.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “We need to urgently look at new ways for local authorities to raise revenues, including a tourist tax.

“With Holyrood due to return next week, Labour will press the SNP government to finally give our local councils more economic power to raise additional revenues and protect services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Given the potential impact on tourism, we have no plans to introduce a visitor levy on the tourism sector, which is already subject to the second highest VAT rates in Europe by the UK Government.”