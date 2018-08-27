MAJOR announcements on trade and aid are expected this week as Theresa May begins her first visit to Africa as prime minister in a bid to show that the UK can be a global player post-Brexit.

Accompanied by a 29-strong business delegation, which includes representatives from the Scotch Whisky Association[SWA], Mrs May is hoping to seal multi-million pound deals as she spends four days on the continent, travelling to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

While Downing Street declined to give any hint of what trade and aid announcements might lie ahead this week, Penny Mordaunt, the International Aid Secretary, tweeted: “Important visit illustrating our new partnership with African nations and our new development offer. Some big announcements in next few days.”

Mrs May will be the first British premier to visit Sub-Saharan Africa since 2013 and the first to go to Kenya for more than 30 years.

No 10 pointed out how the visit comes at a time of enormous change across Africa with a “unique opportunity, as the UK moves towards Brexit, for a truly Global Britain to invest in and work alongside African nations with mutual benefits”.

The PM’s central message will be focused on a renewed partnership between the UK and Africa, which will seek to maximise shared opportunities and tackle common challenges in a continent that is growing at a rapid pace from the Sahara to South Africa.

On Tuesday, she will use a speech in Cape Town to set out how Britain can build this partnership side by side with Africa, particularly by bringing the transformative power of private sector trade and investment from the UK to a continent that is home to 16 per cent of the world’s people but just three per cent of foreign investment and three per cent of global goods trade.

Ahead of her visit, Mrs May said: “Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy and as longstanding partners this trip is a unique opportunity at a unique time for the UK to set out our ambition to work even closer together.

“A more prosperous, growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests and its incredible potential will only be realised through a concerted partnership between governments, global institutions and business.

“As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships. This week I am looking forward to discussing how we can do that alongside Africa to help deliver important investment and jobs as well as continue to work together to maintain stability and security.”

Among those accompanying the PM will be representatives not only from the SWA but also from the London Stock Exchange, the Cardiff-based cooling technology firm Sure Chill, the solar tech provider Northumbria Energy from North Tyneside, the London-based start-up Farm.ink, which has created a knowledge-sharing mobile platform for farmers, the Northern Irish agri-tech leader Devenish Nutrition and the Midlands manufacturing giant JCB.

Mrs May begins her trip in Cape Town, where she will meet Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African President, as well as young people and business leaders.

While in South Africa the PM will present the Mendi bell to Mr Ramaphosa in a ceremony at Cape Town’s presidential office the Tuynhuys more than a century after it was lost in a shipwreck.

Over 600 troops, the majority black South Africans, died when the Mendi tragically sank in the English Channel in 1917, on their way to join the Allied forces on the Western Front. It was the worst maritime disaster in South Africa’s history and the Mendi has become a symbol of the country’s First World War remembrance.

In Nigeria, Mrs May will meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and spend time in Lagos meeting victims of modern slavery.

In Nairobi, she will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and see British soldiers training troops from Kenya and other African countries in the techniques needed to identify and destroy improvised explosive devices before they go to fight Al-Shabaab in Somalia.