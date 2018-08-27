A GROUP of nearly 40 businesses have appealed to keep Scottish football at its historic home of Hampden Park.

A letter signed by the firms who immediately surround the stadium says a move would be a "devastating blow" for the Mount Florida area.

The appeal comes as the Scottish FA is expected to decide over the future of Hampden on Wednesday.

The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has also given its backing to the Hampden Roar campaign.

The chief executive of the chamber, said Hampden was "more than a stadium" and brought tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.

Scottish football's governing body are expected to view presentations from Hampden Park Limited, who manage the ground on a day-to-day basis, and the Scottish Rugby Union to decide where international matches and glamour cup ties should be played from 2020.

At present the SFA rent the 115-year-old ground from its owners Queen’s Park under the terms of a lease that expires in two years’ time.

If the SFA decide to leave Hampden, Celtic and Rangers have put in a joint bid to host international and cup final matches at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

Edinburgh council has urged the SFA to make the 'right decision' and relocate the national team to Murrayfield, in Edinburgh.

An appeal letter, coordinated by Mount Florida Community Council, has been signed by 39 businesses, representing the majority of the neighbourhood shopping area.

It highlights the community benefits of the local shopping area as well as the economic contribution Chris Carus, of Mount Flordiay Community Council said: “All types of business are represented in the signatories including businesses that benefit directly on events days like restaurants, as well as others that benefit from the additional year-round footfall brought by the SFA offices, the sports health centre, corporate events and other stadium visitors.

“Only four of the businesses we spoke to declined to put their names to the letter. The main reason given was reduced access for deliveries on major match days. That is something we believe can be improved, and we intend to raise it with the city council and Police Scotland.”

Mount Florida Community Council has already written this month to Peter Dallas, the managing director of Hampden Park Ltd, expressing its support for their bid to keep the SFA at Hampden.

The letter says: We represent businesses in the area immediately surrounding the stadium. The wide range of goods and services we provide is an important local amenity. Furthermore, the shopping area is an important focus of community interaction and supports community cohesion.

"We all benefit from the custom associated with the stadium. This includes spectators for events – both football and concerts – and day-to-day visitors to the various football association headquarters, the Scottish Football Museum, The National Stadium Sports Health & Injury Clinic, and the many corporate events held at the stadium.

"Some businesses benefit directly from the additional passing trade. Other businesses benefit indirectly as the additional custom maintains the critical mass necessary for a small shopping area to remain viable.

"In short, if Scottish football were to leave Mount Florida, that would be a devastating blow for the local area.

"We believe Hampden is a great venue for major football and other events. It is well located with two train stations, several bus routes, and easy access both to the city centre and the M74."

The letter added: "We look forward to engaging with Hampden Park Limited on its long-term future. We endorse the bid to be submitted by Hampden Park Limited in support of Hampden’s future."