BORIS Johnson has come under fire from Conservative colleagues for suggesting Theresa May’s Brexit Plan could leave Britain facing a Greek-style economic disaster.

In another attack on the Prime Minister’s Chequers compromise, the former Foreign Secretary, who quit his role last month in protest at it, warned it would leave Britain as a “perpetual punk of Brussels”.

He claimed there was a direct read-out across from the EU’s “bullying” of Greece to Britain if it were to pursue the Chequers Plan.

Noting how the euro was an “unmitigated disaster” and was likely to one day implode, Mr Johnson said: “The experience of Greece alone is a lesson in the absolute insanity of any country allowing itself to be bullied by EU negotiators.”

He claimed the Greeks’ tragedy was that they “were never able to take back control, to run their economy in the interest of their electors”.

He went on: “That has a direct read-across for Britain. Under the Chequers proposals, we are about to make a historic mistake and turn this country into a rules-taker from Brussels, with no say on those rules; not just for industrial goods and agri-foods but across a wide range of economic activity.”

Mr Johnson added: “The answer is clear. It is written in graffiti all over Greece. Why, then, are we proposing to turn the UK, in important respects, into the perpetual punk of Brussels? Chuck Chequers.”

But his pro-EU Conservative colleague Paul Masterton, the MP for East Renfrewshire, took to social media to poke fun at Mr Johnson's claim, ironically using soundbites associated with avid Brexiteers. He tweeted: “Project Fear! Talking Britain Down! Eeyore!”

In response to Mr Johnson’s article in the Daily Telegraph, entitled “the state of Greece shows us why it is crucial to chuck the Chequers deal,” Tory backbencher Ed Vaizey, Tweeted: “No it doesn’t”.

In a later post, the former Culture Minister added: “As far as I’m aware Chequers not proposing we join the single currency.”

But Mr Johnson also received some support. Senior Conservative, Sir Bernard Jenkin, who chairs the Commons Constitutional Affairs Committee, tweeted: “Greece is still suffering from EU’s self-interest. We will, too.” Sadly,@BorisJohnson is right. We must persuade the PM to ‘chuck Chequers.’”