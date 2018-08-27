FANS have raised their concerns for Hearts manager Craig Levein who was taken to hospital on Monday morning.

The club confirmed the 53-year-old had received medical treatment, but did not disclose the illness or give an indication of a timescale for when he was likely to return.

"Having received medical treatment, Craig is now recovering well in hospital," said a club statement.

"No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Assistant Austin MacPhee will take over first-team duties until Levein returns.

It comes as his second spell as Hearts boss sees his side top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

He had been in the dugout as they beat Kilmarnock 1-0 on Saturday, - and face St Mirren at home this coming weekend.

Fans offered their concerns for the manager's health.

Ross Meikle of the Glasgow Hearts Supporters Club said: "I am very surprised by this, he seemed a healthy guy.

"I just hope he is back in the dugout as soon as possible but obviously you'd like to think he would take sometime to get over it.

He wondered how it would impact on signing new players to maintain their title challenge before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

After their latest victory, the Hearts boss had said he would strengthen his squad with Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell expected to be the first of four new signings.

"The one worry would be that we were hoping to sign some players this week. So it could interrupt that," added Mr Meikle.

"The one thing about Hearts is that we have quite a good team there and I would imagine Austin and Jon Daly [Hearts coach] would just take over.

"Obviously we have momentum with the result on Saturday and we are in a good place at the moment.

But he said he had no problems with former Northern Ireland assistant coach Austin MacPhee taking charge, saying he knows the players well having joined Hearts two years ago.

Rival fans and clubs have all wished former Scotland manager Levein the best after his health scare.

Neighbours Hibernian tweeted: "We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it's a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig!"

Aberdeen FC said: The club would like to pass on its best wishes to Hearts manager Craig Levein following today's news - get well soon Craig.

Cowdenbeath FC added: "We would like to pass on the best wishes of everyone at Central Park to ex-Cowden player and manager Craig Levein and his family. "Craig is currently in hospital and we send a heartfelt 'get well soon' message to the @JamTarts boss."

Mr Levein's first four-year stint from 2000 ended when he moved to Leicester City.

After three years as Scotland manager, Levein returned to Tynecastle in four years ago to become director of football before being back in the dugout in August, last year after the sacking of head coach Ian Cathro.

Hearts finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season.