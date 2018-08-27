PLANS to merge railway policing have been kicked into the long grass following a “humiliating climbdown” from Scottish ministers.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed he will “re-examine all options" as he seeks to devolve railway policing to Scotland.

It comes amid sustained calls for the Scottish Government to ditch its proposals to merge British Transport Police with Police Scotland.

The UK’s three largest rail unions previously urged the SNP to rethink, while the plans were branded an “act of vandalism” in the House of Lords.

Scottish Labour justice spokesman Daniel Johnson called on Scottish ministers to rule out a merger completely.

He said: “This is a humiliating climbdown from the SNP, but it is the right approach to the future of our railways.

“Now the government’s dogmatic approach, which has resulted in huge uncertainty for BTP officers and staff, must be stopped."

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said the merger had gone “horribly wrong from day one”.

He added: "This politically-motivated merger is in turmoil, leaving BTP officers and staff in limbo. The Scottish Government's substandard planning and lack of business case has been thoroughly exposed.”

Mr Yousaf said the Government remained committed to the full integration of railway policing into Police Scotland.

But he said there was a need to “identify interim arrangements” after it emerged a catalogue of potential problems remain unresolved.

Papers released ahead of an upcoming board meeting of the Scottish Police Authority reveal a number of outstanding issues – including concerns around costs, pension liabilities and IT investment.

SNP ministers had hoped railway policing would be absorbed into the national force by April 2019, but this was pushed back indefinitely earlier this year.

Scotland’s new chief constable Iain Livingstone was among those to raise concerns.

Mr Yousaf said: "Throughout this process we have been committed to listening to officers and staff.

“As part of that on-going approach I have decided that we will re-examine all options for the devolution of railway policing, with clear governance structures that ensure accountability to the Scottish Parliament.

"The absolute priority for all those involved is the safety and security of officers, staff and those who use Scotland's railways.

"I intend to update Parliament following summer recess. In the meantime I want to pay tribute to the on-going commitment of officers and staff of both police services, who I look forward to engaging with on this matter in the very near future."