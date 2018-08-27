Scottish policewoman may wear the same hats as their male colleagues.
The national force is looking at phasing out female-only headgear, following some forces in England.
Male and female officers now routinely wear the same uniforms. Women in Scotland, however, still sport a bowler hat, introduced in the 1980s, while men have peaked caps.
Police Scotland is now considering a change, according to minutes of a meeting of its leadership team from July.
The change would be one of the biggest to affect police uniforms and appearances in recent years. Other reforms include allowing tattoos.
