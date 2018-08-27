Celtic have received no formal offer for striker Moussa Dembele as the clock ticks on the transfer window.

And the Parkhead club are also believed to be considering a loan move for Manchester City's Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder was denied a work permit earlier this month by the Home Office much to the frustration of the Premier League side. Luiz was signed from Vasco de Gama last year for a fee of £12m but was then loaned out to Girona.

The Spanish side are keen to taking Luiz back again this term while Benfica and Celtic have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

City need the player to go out on loan and current requirements from Scotland regarding a work permit are less stringent than in England. In 2015 English FA rules on work permits were changed to ensure only the most talented non-EU players met new criteria.

Meanwhile, Marseilles have watched the French under-21 internationalist in his last two Celtic outings with reports in Dembele’s homeland suggesting that the player would be keen on talking to the League 1 side.

The French side have been frustrated in the current window after losing out on Simone Zaza and Mario Balotelli.

Dembele is believed to have moved up on Marseilles list as the French side scramble to get more players in.

Celtic, though, are keen on supplementing their own squad ahead of Friday night's transfer deadline.

The Parkhead side have been linked with a loan move for Leicester defender Filip Benkovic who joined the Premier League side on a £13m move from Dinamo Zagreb just a fortnight ago.

The 21-year-old defender is expected to make his debut for the club this evening in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood. Whether Leicester would be prepared to allow him to leave on loan remains to be seen.

The Parkhead side have also scouted French under-21 internationalist Harold Moukoudi, who is available for around £5m.

The defender is currently at Le Havre but is expected to leave the club before the end of the window with a number of clubs keeping tabs on the player.

Middlesbrough are understood to have watched the player while this summer there was interest in him from Seville, West Ham and Burnley.

Celtic are keen to add another defender before the closure of the window with Jozo Simunovic the latest player to be added to the injury list at the club.

It is understood that there has been no bid placed for Dedryck Boyata.

Celtic are reluctant to allow the Belgian defender to leave the club unless they can source an adequate replacement for him. Boyata returned to the team for Sunday's game against Hamilton where he scored the only goal of the game.

It is understood that there has been no second offer tabled for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna with the Pittodrie side remaining insistent that the Scotland internationalist is not for sale.