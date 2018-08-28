A major push is on by the campaign for a People’s Vote to try to swing Labour behind the bid for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, a leaked memo has revealed.

Attempts are being made by the cross-party group to get MPs and activists to secure a motion on the issue at next month’s Labour Party conference.

A draft resolution states: “If the Government's proposed deal is unsatisfactory, then the people should be allowed to express their view in a public vote on Brexit. The Labour movement can then unite behind Jeremy Corbyn's determination to fight the Tories on a hard Brexit."

Tom Baldwin, the campaign’s communications chief, who was formerly Ed Miliband’s press aide when he was Labour leader, said the memo and draft resolution should not be seen as a bid to create a new centre party or an attempt to oust the Labour leader.

He made clear they “aimed to move Labour to a "sensible position, which reflects the position of the vast majority of Labour Party members and the vast majority of Labour Party voters".

At present, Labour’s official policy is not to support a second referendum on the deal but there is a clear difference of opinion at the top of the party on the way forward were Theresa May’s final agreement with Brussels to be rejected by MPs.

In such a circumstance, John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, has said his preference would be to hold a general election while Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Braxit Secretary, has made clear all options should be on the table, including holding another referendum.

However, Barry Gardiner, the Shadow Trade Secretary, has argued that another poll would fly in the face of the democratic vote undertaken in 2016 and could lead to civil disobedience.

Indeed, at the weekend, the Scot reiterated his fears, saying a People’s Vote would be a “dangerous thing”. The London MP told the BBC: “We’ve seen the referendum create huge divides — real, crunching divides — in our country. A second referendum will not heal those divides; it can only exacerbate them.”

Recent polling commissioned by the People's Vote has suggested that voters targeted by Labour were more likely to back a new referendum - and to favour remaining in the EU - than the electorate as a whole.

Sir Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader, told a People’s Vote rally in Newcastle on Saturday that Labour support for a referendum on the final Brexit deal would be crucial if one were to be realised.

He said: “If the Labour Party change their position and the Scots Nats and smaller parties go along with it, you will only have the Tories against. If some of them shift, that’s it.”

Crucially perhaps, this weekend the ruling body of the grassroots Corbyn-supporting Momentum will meet to consider a call for the group to back a Labour conference motion on holding a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, the SNP leadership appears split on the merits of a second referendum on the final Brexit deal. Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, has said that while the Nationalists would not stand in the way of another EU poll, he fears that it could have a negative impact on the SNP’s bid for a second independence vote. It is thought his reservations are shared by Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister.

However, other senior figures are thought to believe that another poll could be best way to keep Scotland and the UK in the EU and, thus, the single market and customs union. Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit minister, has made clear he is “very favourable” to the question of a second Brexit vote.