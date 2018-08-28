Last year's Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden has said the roster of celebrities for the 2018 series "ticks every box" despite claims from some that it is not the strongest line-up.

The Glasgow-born actor, who won Strictly in 2017, said there is somebody for everybody in the new crop of contestants for the BBC show.

Speaking at the launch of this year's series, he said: "It's a fantastic line-up.

"There is someone in there for everyone. Everyone at home has to be able to relate to a couple of people.

"There is someone off Casualty, there is a presenter, there's a Paralympian... it ticks every box for me.

"People are always going to criticise the show because that's what they do," he added.

McFadden said his win means he is now recognised far more than before.

But he said he does not dance much these days.

"It's kind of difficult because when you've been on this show, people's expectations are very high," he said.

"I'm very reluctant to dance because people's eyes are on you, seeing if you are good dancer or not, and I'm basically not a very good dancer unless I have someone giving me steps!"

Former cricketer Graeme Swann said the thought of having his chest waxed was terrifying.

The sportsman said it was "in for a penny in for a pound" when it came to having a spray tan, but admitted he did not fancy having his chest hair ripped off.

"The thought of losing my chest hair to wax is frightening the life out of me," he said at Strictly's launch.

"I won't like it. It will kill me!"

Swann said he had "never been more nervous, apart from my wedding day".

But he said he did not feel under pressure as the fifth cricketer to compete on the dance floor.

He said: "It's 50/50. Two of them have won it, (Mark) Ramprakash and (Darren) Gough. Brilliant movers.

"But then Phil (Tufnell) and (Michael) Vaughan sort of evened it out a bit.

"I'm just in it to have a great time. Obviously I'll try and win it because I'm a sportsman and I have to win everything I do!"

"I'll be getting tips off them," he added.