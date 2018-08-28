Vets have performed life-saving surgery on a dog which swallowed an eight-inch metal skewer along with a chicken kebab.

The animal experts were stunned to discover the piece of metal inside a Shar Pei called Hoshi when they took X-rays to investigate a lump which had appeared in her side.

The dog had eaten the skewer inside the kebab at a barbecue she attended with her vegetarian owners.

Hoshi has made a good recovery since the skewer was removed in an operation at the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital in Glasgow.

Ruth Greening, a veterinary surgeon at Pets’n’Vets Family, carried out the procedure in July and was shocked.

She said: “We were astounded when X-rays revealed that the swelling on Hoshi’s abdomen was the point of a large metal skewer piercing her ribs, which she had apparently swallowed at the barbecue.”

The six-year-old dog spent two to three days recovering at the hospital before returning home.

Her owner Sandra Kin said: “Hoshi has previously eaten some things she shouldn’t have, but I never thought she’d swallow a whole piece of meat with a huge metal barbecue stick in it.

“We are very fortunate that she didn’t end up much worse. Hoshi’s a little bit crazy, but I guess that’s why we love her.”