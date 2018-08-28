FORMER Rangers players and staff who benefitted from an elaborate tax avoidance scheme face paying back millions of pounds by the taxman, it has been claimed.

They reportedly have weeks to approach HM Revenue and Customs over a settlement or face a bigger bill.

It comes after Supreme Court judges upheld a Court of Session ruling that about £50 million paid to dozens of Rangers players and staff through Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs) were salaries, not loans, and liable for tax.

The scheme was administered by the Murray Group, then majority shareholder of the Glasgow club, from 2001 to 2009.

Now it is claimed the beneficiaries of the EBTs, many of whom were led to believe these were loans that would never have to be repaid, are being warned to seek “urgent advice”.

BBC Scotland says a letter sent earlier this month by Trident Trust, a Jersey-based company has issued warnings.

It says: “HMRC has confirmed that it will seek to recover all income tax found by the Supreme Court to be due and that, where HMRC is unable to recover the tax from the employer, it may transfer the liability for unpaid tax to employees or former employees.”

The letter from earlier this month adds: “If you do not come forward voluntarily and seek to settle on preferential terms, HMRC could well pursue you directly and make an assessment on a less favourable basis.”

Trident Trust is said to have stressed it is not offering advice, rather urging the players and staff involved to seek expert advice on how to deal with the situation.

Among those who benefited from the scheme were Barry Ferguson – who received £2.5m, Dutch player Ronald de Boer who ‘borrowed’ £1.2m and former manager Alex McLeish with £1.7m. Sir David Murray, the club’s former owner, received £6.3m.

Dick Advocaat received £1.5 million under the scheme

The case to the Supreme Court was taken by the liquidators of RFC2012 plc, the company formerly known as Rangers Football Club before its financial collapse in 2012.

It meant that the HMRC could gain a small proportion of what they are owed from the liquidation.

But it had been speculated that players could be made liable.

Last year Andy Wood, a director of Enterprise Tax Consultants could face bankruptcy when the seven-year Big Tax Case saga ended.

He said: ““Being asked to stump up large sums may come as a shock for players, especially those in retirement who do not have the earning capacity which they once might have had. Some might even be forced into bankruptcy if they can’t meet those demands.”

He predicted “real bloodshed” over it. “I know it won’t receive much sympathy but you could well have a substantial numbers of these players who have long since retired and have not the capability of repaying.” All of their assets, including houses, could be at risk.

While EBTs can be used legitimately they were widely misused from the late 1990s until tax legislation was tightened in 2010.

Their use was not confined to Rangers and were also widely used in England.

HMRC has refused to comment on whether they were seeking recompense from players and staff saying: “We don’t comment on identifiable taxpayers.

“Follower notice (FN) legislation says that HMRC has 12 months to issue FNs following a final decision. The final decision in Rangers was on 5 July 2017. We have looked at a range of schemes where the principles at stake were similar, and follower notices have been issued where appropriate.”