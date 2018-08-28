Donald Trump is praising Tiger Woods after the golfer called for respect for the office of the president.
Asked at a news conference on Sunday to respond to people who think his “friendly relationship” with Mr Trump is interesting, Woods said: “He’s the president of the United States and you have to respect the office. And no matter who’s in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”
Mr Trump responded on Monday on Twitter: “The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!”
Woods says he has known Mr Trump for years. The two have played golf together.
