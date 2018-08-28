Actor David Suchet has said his famous character Hercule Poirot would definitely want Britain to be part of the European Union.

The actor, 72, said the TV detective, who he played from 1989 to 2013, would not want the country to be isolated.

He told Radio Times magazine: “Poirot would really like us to be part of the European Union.

“He loves this country and he would say that there is safety in numbers.

“He doesn’t want to isolate Britain.”

Suchet continued: “The Brexit vote was led by a certain generation.

“I think it’s very hard on young people, who need the wider world in which to exist and to play and work.”

Suchet plays a media mogul in new series, Press.

