David Beckham is facing a speeding charge, accused of driving a Bentley over the limit in a 40mph zone.
The former England footballer, of Holland Park, allegedly drove at 59mph on the A40 at Paddington in west London on January 23.
His case is listed on Tuesday at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in south-west London.
The 43-year-old is charged with exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order.
A not guilty plea was entered on August 17, according to the court list.
