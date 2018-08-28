MORE than a quarter of patients were forced to wait more than 12-week maximum promised by the SNP during the last three months, leading to claims the system is “in tatters”.

Opposition parties seized on new official figures showing a record low of 74.6 per cent of patients were treated within the guaranteed period laid down in law.

In one health board, NHS Forth Valley, the Treatment Time Guarantee (TTG) was met in barely half of all cases in the three months to June.

The figures were down on the previous low of 75.8%, which was in the first quarter of 2018.

A year ago, 81.2% of inpatients and day cases were treated within 12 weeks.

Labour said the waiting time guarantee had been broken 35,129 times so far this year, with a record 21,482 waiting more than 12 weeks in the last quarter.

The TTG was created in 2012 by then Health Secretary Nicola Sturgeon to give patients a right to treatment within 12 weeks for conditions such as knee and eye operations.

However it has been routinely broken, without legal consequences for the health boards concerned, leading to complaints that it is a guarantee in name only.

New figures from the health services statistics branch ISD Scotland showed inpatients and day cases seen inside the 12-week period were the worst on record.

The boards with the worst record were NHS Forth Valley, which met the guarantee in only 56.1% of cases, NHS Grampian (59.4%) and NHS Highland (61.7%).

Scottish LibDem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said the guarantee system was “in tatters” and demanded an apology from the First Minister.

He said: “The First Minister established a legally binding guarantee that people would receive treatment within 12 weeks but these statistics show that commitment is in tatters.

“Performance has plummeted to the worst on record and the sustained decline shows no sign of abating. People were told there would be redress on the 'rare occasions' things go wrong, but there is no sign of any solution for those who were systematically failed or those still waiting for treatment.

“Literally every week I have people come to see me who have been informed of the guarantee but ended up waiting over a year.

"The First Minister should issue an apology to the tens of thousands of people to whom her Treatment Time Guarantee has meant nothing. The Scottish Government must also urgently set out how it will turn performance around, given there is no end in sight to the recruitment crisis and staff are run off their feet on every shift."

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar added: “In 2012 the SNP made a promise to the people of Scotland that they would have a legal right to treatment within 12 weeks.

“That law has been broken 35,129 times in 2018 already.

“New Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has an overflowing in-tray of issues in the health brief, but these broken laws sum up the problem – our NHS staff don’t get the support they need so thousands of patients miss out on the care they deserve.

“The only way to fix this is by finally getting to grips with the workforce crisis which has plagued our health service under the Nationalists. That’s why Labour has established a workforce commission to deliver a blueprint to end that crisis for good.”

The Scottish Government highlighted new figures on patient satisfaction which showed 86% rated their experience positively, and more than a third giving it full marks.

People were particularly pleased about experiences with the staff who cared for them, with positive ratings at 91 per cent, the highest level since 2014.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: ““Our NHS does a great job. Patients are telling us that our hard working staff are providing high levels of hospital care, which focuses on good communication and a personalised approach.”

On the TTG figures, she said: “Meeting the challenge of improving performance and reducing waits requires the twin approach of investment and reform.

“That’s why we recently allocated an additional £6m to reduce waiting times for endoscopies, with a focus on the most urgent patients, including those with suspected cancer.

“That is seeing immediate steps to cut the number of people across Scotland waiting for diagnostic testing, with health boards working towards reducing the number of patients waiting over six weeks by 5,000 by the end December 2018.

“This investment followed a package of measures – including £50m extra funding – to reduce long waits for treatment. We will continue to work with boards to ensure that this additional funding delivers the improvement needed.”