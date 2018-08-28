DOWNING St has raised the prospect that MPs will not receive a full economic analysis of a no-deal Brexit before they vote on Theresa May’s final proposed agreement with Brussels.

Last week, Philip Hammond caused a row, with Conservative colleagues accusing him of resurrecting Project Fear, when he warned of “large fiscal consequences” if the UK crashed out of the EU without an agreement.

He pointed to preliminary Treasury analysis, which suggested a no-deal scenario could result in a loss of GDP by up to 10 per cent and that borrowing might have to rise by £80 billion a year to fill the expenditure gap caused by a smaller economy.

The Chancellor also suggested there would be an update before the key Commons vote on the final deal, noting how the “initial, January cross-Whitehall analysis is now undergoing a process of refinement in the run-up to a parliamentary vote on the deal”.

However, when asked to confirm that MPs would be given a full economic analysis of what a no-deal Brexit would look like, a No 10 spokesman was unable to do so.

He stressed how once a deal was agreed, then the Government would provide Parliament with “meaningful analysis on the deal ahead of the vote”.

Asked again if MPs would get an economic analysis on a no-deal scenario, he said he would not get into the precise nature of the analysis. “The analysis will be set out at by the Treasury at the appropriate time,” he declared, stressing he would not get into what the analysis would entail.

The spokesman pointed out how the Government remained confident of getting a deal but was also setting out contingency plans for a no-deal and that this covered “all facets” of Brexit.

Asked once again if the analysis would cover a no-deal scenario, he replied: “It will be a full set of analysis. Obviously if a deal is negotiated, there is a deal and the analysis will set that out…I am not going to hypothesise on how Parliament is going to vote or not going to vote. Once a negotiated deal has taken place that will be presented to Parliament ahead of a meaningful vote.”

In response, Labour’s Wes Streeting on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “The Government’s approach to Brexit is descending into farce; to describe it as ‘the blind leading the blind’ is perhaps too generous.

“Not only is Theresa May leading us all towards an outcome she herself knows will make the country worse-off, it seems she won’t even let our sovereign Parliament see the gory details for themselves before deciding whether or not to jump off the cliff edge. So much for ‘taking back control.’”

The London MP went on: “It cannot be right for the Government and their Brexit cheerleaders to lead us all down a dangerous economic path without letting anyone else see the map. MPs are elected to represent the best interests of their constituents; how can they hope to do that if the Government won’t even let them see what the economic consequences of Brexit will be before they vote on the terms?”

Mr Streeting added: “Brexit is the biggest issue that has faced this country in generations; it is simply not good enough for the Government to try and stitch up something behind closed doors and then to force the country to accept the costs. The calls for a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal are becoming overwhelming. It’s time for ministers in Westminster to listen.”

On her trip to Africa today, Theresa May has sought to play down the prospect of a no-deal disaster, noting how Mr Hammond had highlighted "work in progress" figures released in January.

She repeated claims that no agreement with the EU "would not be a walk in the park" but "wouldn't be the end of the world"; remarks initially made by the World Trade Organisation's Roberto Azevedo.

The Prime Minister stressed how the Government was putting in place measures to ensure it could "make a success of no-deal" but insisted she remained confident of getting a good deal with the EU27.

She noted how the Chancellor had highlighted "work in progress" figures released in January when he published a letter just hours after the Government started revealing its no-deal Brexit preparations.