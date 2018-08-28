SCOTLAND’S new £300m benefits agency will face its first major test next month, with the start of devolved social security benefits.

Ministers announced Social Security Scotland, the first major new public service created under devolution, will begin paying a £221 top-up to carers in mid-September.

The SNP government said its advent was "historic".

The twice-yearly Carers’ Allowance Supplement, which is worth an extra £8.50 (13 per cent) on top of the UK maximum of £64.60 a week, will be backdated to April.

The supplement, costing £30m a year, will benefit more than 75,000 carers, who should be notified of the automatic payment in the week beginning September 10.

It will go to those in receipt of DWP Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying date of April 16.

The Scottish Government said the payments would be phased, with the “vast majority” in September, but a “small number of more complex payments made in early October”.

SNP Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "Making these payments will represent a historic moment, launching a new public service that will deliver a social security system that treats people with dignity, fairness and respect.

"We recognise the important contribution carers make, and we believe the current total paid out to them is not enough.

"This supplementary payment allows us to get more money in the pockets of carers in Scotland as quickly as possible.

"We have always made clear we believe that we think Carer's Allowance should be the same rate as Jobseeker's Allowance.

"Having new powers over social security means we can make this a reality and this additional payment is in recognition of the important contribution carers make to society."