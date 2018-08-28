LORD Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi, has branded Jeremy Corbyn an “anti-Semite” and claimed that his recent remarks about British Zionists were the most offensive since Enoch Powell’s infamous Rivers of Blood speech in 1968.

Labour HQ dismissed the crossbench peer’s intervention as “absurd and offensive”.

It came as Labour sources suggested the party leadership would soon adopt the definition of anti-Semitism as set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; albeit with some qualifications, which are not likely to find favour with Mr Corbyn's critics.

In a hard-hitting interview with the left-wing New Statesman magazine, Lord Sacks said that Jews felt threatened by the Labour leader and those who supported him.

He highlighted Mr Corbyn’s recently highlighted remarks, which were made five years ago when the party leader told a London conference that British Zionists "clearly have two problems".

He explained: "One is they don't want to study history, and secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don't understand English irony either."

Lord Sacks, who was Chief Rabbi from 1991 until 2013, said: “The recently disclosed remarks by Jeremy Corbyn are the most offensive statement made by a senior British politician since Enoch Powell’s 1968 ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech.

“It was divisive, hateful and like Powell’s speech it undermines the existence of an entire group of British citizens by depicting them as essentially alien.”

The peer insisted that people could only judge Mr Corbyn by his words and actions.

“He has given support to racists, terrorists and dealers of hate who want to kill Jews and remove from Israel from the map. When he implies that, however long they have lived here, Jews are not fully British, he is using the language of classic pre-war European anti-Semitism.

“When challenged with such facts, the evidence for which is before our eyes, first he denies, then he equivocates, then he obfuscates. This is low, dishonest and dangerous. He has legitimised the public expression of hate, and where he leads, others will follow,” declared Lord Sacks.

He added: "Now, within living memory of the Holocaust, and while Jews are being murdered elsewhere in Europe for being Jews, we have an anti-Semite as the leader of the Labour Party and her Majesty’s Opposition. That is why Jews feel so threatened by Mr Corbyn and those who support him.

“For more than three and a half centuries, the Jews of Britain have contributed to every aspect of national life. We know our history better than Mr Corbyn and we have learned that the hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews. Mr Corbyn’s embrace of hate defiles our politics and demeans the country we love.”

Mr Corbyn, who strenuously denies being racist and insists he has fought racism all his life, has argued that his comment about Zionists was taken out of context, stressing how he had used the term Zionists “in the accurate political sense and not as a euphemism for Jewish people”.

He added: “I am now more careful with how I might use the term ‘Zionist’ because a once self-identifying political term has been increasingly hijacked by anti-Semites as code for Jews.”

Responding to Lord Sacks’s remarks, a Labour spokesman said: “This comparison with the race-baiting Enoch Powell is absurd and offensive.

"Jeremy Corbyn described a particular group of pro-Israel activists as Zionists, in the accurate political sense - not as a synonym or code for Jewish people.

"Jeremy Corbyn is determined to tackle anti-Semitism both within the Labour Party and in wider society and the Labour Party is committed to rebuilding trust with the Jewish community."