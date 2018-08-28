A major blaze has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the scene.

Social media posts show huge plumes of black smoke coming from the roof of the Bank Buildings which is home to the Primark store.

The Bank Buildings were designed by Sir Robert Taylor and erected by Waddell Cunningham in 1785.

The original bank opened in 1787 under the name of 'The Bank of the Four Johns', as all four founders were named John.

After the bank collapsed, the building was used as the residence of the Bishop of Down and Connor.

In 1805, it was converted into a shop, and has remained an outlet for retail ever since. Primark took over the building in 1979.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said he is deeply shocked and saddened by the fire that has destroyed the Belfast flagship store.

He reassured staff who worked in the building that he will ensure they are "fully supported".

Mr Marchant also said he will work with the authorities and building contractors to establish the cause of the blaze that destroyed the five-storey building.

Michael Graham, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said his crews had been battling the blaze for six hours.

Mr Graham said: "It has been a long and arduous six hours for them but we will continue to fight the fire until we extinguish it.

"It is one of the biggest we have experienced in the last two to three years."

He said he was concerned about the front and two sides of the structure.

He added that he did not yet know what caused the blaze, nor whether there were fire alarms or sprinklers in place.

Nobody has been injured.