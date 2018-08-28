A defiant Theresa May has sent a clear message to Boris Johnson or any other potential challenger seeking to oust her as leader of the Conservative Party: "I am in this for the long term."

With the forthcoming Tory Party conference in Birmingham set to be dominated by Brexit, Mr Johnson’s ambitions and Mrs May’s leadership, the Prime Minister during her Africa trade mission insisted her focus remained on delivering on the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Asked about the threat of entryism to the party by ex-Ukippers intent on securing a hardline Brexiteer as her successor, the Conservative leader sought to put a positive gloss on the “steady increase” in membership numbers.

On whether or not she was braced for a leadership challenge from Mr Johnson and her desire to continue to lead the divided party, Mrs May told reporters: "I've been asked before whether it's my intention to lead the Conservative Party into the next General Election, I answered that question before: I'm in this for the long term.

"What I'm focusing on doing is delivering what the British people want; the British people voted for us to leave the European Union and I and the Government will be delivering that.

"But what I'm also focused on doing is delivering on the domestic agenda which is of concern to people."

Pressed on whether she would fight a leadership challenge from her former Foreign Secretary, the PM was adamant, saying: "I have said before I am in this for the long term. I'm in this for delivering for the British people and that's what I am focused on."

Later, she side-stepped a question on whether or not she had noticed how much Mr Johnson wanted her job.

When pressed on the subject, Mrs May told ITV News: "I was very pleased that Boris was Foreign Secretary for the period that he was Foreign Secretary."

On entryism into the Conservatives and in light of Arron Banks, the co-founder of Leave.EU, having had his membership application turned down last week, Mrs May pointed out that he had been unsuccessful because he had "actively campaigned against" the party.

Pressed on concerns about former Ukip supporters seeking to join or far-right infiltration of Tory Party associations, she replied: "What we have been doing, we've been doing it since the beginning of this year, is working to increase the membership of the party and we've seen a steady increase of the membership."

Looking ahead to October's party conference, the PM said issues to be raised would include housebuilding, technical education and the NHS.

"There's a strong domestic agenda that we'll be taking to our party conference," she made clear.