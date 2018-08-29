THE first guide to small screen locations in Scotland and some of the most famous Scots TV characters is launched today to mark the 130th anniversary of the birth of TV pioneer John Logie Baird.

The new VisitScotland guide features landscapes and landmarks featured in more than 60 programmes filmed in or inspired by Scotland, including Outlander, Doctor Who and Taggart.

The 36-page book, TV Set in Scotland, is dedicated John Logie Baird who was born in Helensburgh and is considered one of the fathers of television and the first to show TV pictures to the world.

It will be available free of charge in attractions and VisitScotland iCentres throughout the country, and for download at visitscotland.com from today.

Taking readers around Scotland, it ranges from documentaries and dramas to sitcoms and soap operas spanning over 80 years from the milestone 1936 documentary “Night Mail” to the hit sitcom Still Game, which is currently recording its final series in and around Glasgow, and River City.

Highlights include locations used in Victoria (Perthshire) which included filming at Blair Castle; Taggart (Glasgow) and Downton Abbey (Argyll), which used Inveraray Castle as fictional Duneagle Castle for its 2012 Christmas special.

Peter May, co-creator of Gaelic soap opera Machair and story editor on Take the High Road, who writes the foreword, said Scotland’s “breath-taking scenery” makes it the “envy of the world”.

He said: “Filmmakers and TV companies from far and wide make the annual pilgrimage to Scotland to fill their viewers’ screens with stunning images of snow-peaked mountains, silver beaches and turquoise seas. Scotland presents a unique landscape and culture for those film and TV companies as settings not only for documentaries, but for top-rated timeless dramas.”