BRITAIN will make a success of Brexit “whatever the outcome,” Theresa May has suggested as the UK Government came under fire for failing to guarantee that MPs would get a full economic analysis of a no-deal scenario before the key Commons vote.

The Prime Minister’s boast came as a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study suggested central banks could spark a fire-sale of sterling to the tune of £100 billion-plus should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal.

Labour’s Chris Leslie on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign warned, if this “disaster” happened: “Everyone’s weekly shopping bill will rise, everyone thinking about a foreign holiday will face greater costs and, if a crash on the foreign exchanges causes an interest rate rise, then car loans and mortgages will become more expensive too.”

On her trade trip to Africa, Mrs May, asked if Britons would be worse off with a no-deal Brexit, said: "What the Government is working for is to ensure that whatever the outcome of the negotiations, we make a success of leaving the European Union."

Pressed on whether the UK would be more powerful outwith the EU, she replied there were “huge opportunities” for the UK post-Brexit as it negotiated its own trade deals.

The PM again refused to say if she would vote for Brexit in a new referendum, insisting she did not answer hypothetical questions, adding: “We're not in the business of having a second referendum on Brexit."

Earlier, Mrs May was accused of running a farcical Brexit process after a No 10 spokesman repeatedly refused to say if, ahead of the crunch vote on the final deal, the Treasury would furnish MPs with analysis about what would happen to the economy if there were no agreement with Brussels.

Last week, Chancellor Philip Hammond caused a row with Conservative colleagues, who accused him of resurrecting Project Fear, when he warned of “large fiscal consequences” - a loss of up to 10 per cent of GDP - if the UK crashed out of the EU without a deal.

Asked to confirm that MPs would be given a full economic analysis of what a no-deal Brexit would look like, the Downing Street spokesman stressed how once a deal was agreed, then the Government would provide Parliament with “meaningful analysis on the deal ahead of the vote”.

He added: “I am not going to hypothesise on how Parliament is going to vote or not going to vote.”

Labour’s Wes Streeting on behalf of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “The Government’s approach to Brexit is descending into farce.”

He added: “It cannot be right for the Government and their Brexit cheerleaders to lead us all down a dangerous economic path without letting anyone else see the map.”

In a separate development, Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, brushed aside Mr Hammond’s warning over the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit, pointing to forecasts of a recession and the loss of half a million jobs following the 2016 vote to quit the EU.

"What has in fact happened, we've added 600,000 jobs to the economy, we saw a record number of inward investment projects land in the UK last year and our economy has continued to grow."

The Scot added: "That was over a two-year time horizon, so projections over a 15-year time horizon are rather hard to swallow."