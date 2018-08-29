THERESA May has set out a bold ambition to make Britain Africa’s largest foreign investor within just four years as she outlined the first post-Brexit trade pact with a commitment to invest an extra £4 billion in African economies.

The Prime Minister, at the start of a four-day trade mission to the continent, said her Government intended to carry over the EU's economic partnership agreement with Mozambique and the Southern African Customs Union, which consists of South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

Her commitment came during a keynote speech in Cape Town on how the UK planned to use its aid budget in the "national interest", encourage private firms to invest on the continent and help offer security and jobs to stabilise African economies.

She said: "Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest.

"This will ensure that our investment in aid benefits us all and is fully aligned with our wider national security priorities."

She explained that an additional £4bn of UK investment would aim to "pave the way" for at least another £4bn from private sector financing as part of the Government's ambition to overhaul the United States as the G7's top investor in Africa.

The UK would also to sign a new agreement to "repatriate huge sums of money that have been illegally removed from Kenya", allowing this to be returned to its "rightful owners" and invested in the country.

In 2017, Britain's overseas aid budget totalled £13.9bn, an increase of £555m on 2016 and in line with the legal commitment to invest 0.7 per cent of national income in this area.

Today, Mrs May, accompanied by a 29-strong trade delegation, will travel on to Nigeria for bilateral talks with President Muhammadu Buhari and a business networking reception. Later in the week, she will visit Kenya on the final leg of her trade mission.

During her visit to Cape Town the PM presented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Mendi bell, a relic linked to one of the worst maritime disasters in UK waters when during World War One more than 600 men, the majority black South Africans, drowned after the SS Mendi was rammed by a British merchant ship.

She was given a guided tour of Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years during the Apartheid era.

Mrs May also engaged in dancefloor diplomacy as she moved from side to side when she was greeted by dancing pupils at the ID Mkize Secondary School.

Asked if she would be prepared to compete on Strictly Come Dancing, she joked: "The chances of Strictly Come Dancing coming calling are pretty minimal.”