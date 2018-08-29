UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for accountability for the “horrendous persecution” of Rohingya Muslims in Burma.
Sweden and the Netherlands, meanwhile, are urging the Security Council to refer the crimes to the International Criminal Court.
But China, which has close ties to Burma’s government, says the international community should stop putting pressure on Burma and let its government work out the repatriation of Rohingya refugees as soon as possible with Bangladesh, where nearly one million have fled.
Tuesday’s council meeting, commemorating the one-year anniversary of Burma’s latest violent crackdown that led about 700,000 Rohingya to flee, reflected the deep division over addressing the Rohingya crisis.
It followed Monday’s report by UN-appointed human rights investigators who called for Burma’s military leaders to be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.