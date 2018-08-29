Great British Bake Off contestant Dan had viewers in stitches with his creation of a biscuit baby that looked like “something else” in a classic episode of the popular programme.

Another highlight saw Terry enthrall, and terrify, viewers with an eerily lifelike biscuit creation of his own face in the first episode of the new series.

The 12 amateur bakers were tasked with creating a number of different biscuit bakes in the first episode of the new series, but one stood out among the crowd.

Once you've seen it you cannot unsee it. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/eeFaBSpWMn — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

Stay-at-home father Dan created a Palm Springs-themed biscuit centrepiece for the showstopper challenge, a 3D selfie portrait constructed from biscuits and using icing.

He was inspired by the first time he and his husband met their baby, who was born via a surrogate.

The pair had gone to the Californian location to spend time with their new addition.

Dan, 36, created a biscuit version of himself holding a new-born baby swaddled in a pink blanket, but one of his fellow contestants joked that it looked like “something else”.

Judge Paul Hollywood said: “The baby looks like a massive prawn.”

Viewers agreed that the picture had more than a passing reference to a particular body part, with one asking: “On a scale of 1 to Snail Bread, how penisy was that biscuit baby?”

Another said it was a bit “X-rated”.

We all know full well that this was defintely not a baby or a prawn 🙄😂🍆 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/V6p8TDx7Dt — Mais Maize Maze (@MaisieDanson) August 28, 2018

Absolutely loving Bake off already some amazing selfie biscuits, a baby wasnt the first thing that came to mind with the palm springs one though 🤔 #GBBO — Anna 👗✂️ (@BoysandChickens) August 28, 2018

Absolutely lost it when I saw this beautiful piece on #GBBO Is that a baby in your arms, or are you just pleased to see me?… pic.twitter.com/i9kElZLKhS — Ollie T (@fiftypercentcat) August 28, 2018

I think we’ve peaked early this season with Dan’s baby #GBBO — sue abbott (@suseabbott) August 28, 2018

on a scale of 1 to Snail Bread, how penisy was that biscuit baby? #GBBO #justbakeoffthings — Jen Williams (@sennydreadful) August 28, 2018

THAT IS NOT A BABY OR A PRAWN. #GBBO — 𝕶𝖎𝖆𝖍 🔪 (@spookykiah) August 28, 2018

Elsewhere, Terry, a 56-year-old retired air steward, drew on his background as a prosthetic technician for his showstopper effort.

He opted to use a brandy snap recipe, draping it over a plaster cast mould of his own face for a final result that stood out in the tent.

This effort from Terry belongs in an art gallery. Magnificent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jMmrE1Do0i — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 28, 2018

The spookily realistic biscuit was praised as “ingenious” by Hollywood, while his co-star Prue Leith said it was “brilliant”.

But some viewers had a different take on the showstopper, with a handful comparing it to a frightening 3D image created by Friends character Phoebe Buffay, among other things.

Terry walking up to the judges table like….. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XifWuLqAfA — Jen Knight (@whitleyjen) August 28, 2018

Did anyone else think that Terry’s selfie biscuit reminded them of Phoebe’s Gladys painting in friends 😂😂🙈🙈 #GBBO @BritishBakeOff — Laura Carter (@LauraC0108) August 28, 2018

One viewer described Terry as “the Van Gogh of our time”, while others confessed to being quite terrified by it.

Terry is the Van Gogh of our time #gbbo pic.twitter.com/EtP93K4FrY — Jono Read (@jonoread) August 28, 2018

Terry’s selfie biscuit was quite literally the stuff of nightmares. He made a death mask!! #GBBO — Becky (@beckygracelea) August 28, 2018

Okay, officially TERRIFIED about Terry's selfie portrait now after those lambs.. #GBBO — Dizzy Steinway (@cozmongrel) August 28, 2018

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesday on Channel 4.