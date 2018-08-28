The Andrew Marr Show will move to a new later slot of 10am on Sunday mornings as part of a revamp on BBC One.

The current affairs programme previously aired at 9am, but will now start an hour later and will air after Match Of The Day, the BBC has said.

The change was announced after Marr messaged Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge, seemingly apologising for what will now be a schedule clash of their programmes.

Ridge hosts Sky News’s weekly politics show on Sundays at 10am.

A message from The Andrew Marr Show Twitter page read: “The Andrew Marr Show is moving to 10am on Sunday mornings. This is part of a broader revamp of Sunday programming on BBC 1. We will follow Match Of The Day. Join us on Sunday at 10am #marr.”

Minutes earlier, Marr had written to Ridge in a now-deleted tweet: “Hi Sophy, andrew here. Just to let you know: they are changing the time of my show to 10 AM.

“It’s a management thing, based on their reading of the football audience, nothing to do with us and absolutely not meant to be rolling onto your lawn! A.”

Marr, 59, had responded directly to a tweet pinned to the top of Ridge’s timeline.

He added in a second tweet, which has also been deleted: “We are big fans of what you Have achieved so far!”

Andrew Marr tweets (Andrew Marr/Twitter)

Marr’s programme will air this Sunday after Match Of The Day, which starts at 8.35am on BBC One.

The football programme previously aired around one hour earlier on Sunday mornings.