CIVIL service unions have backed the Scottish Government’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints against Alex Salmond.

Prospect, the FDA and the PCS all came out in support of the process after an emergency meeting with the government’s top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, on Tuesday.

Ms Evans is at the centre of a political crisis engulfing the SNP, after overseeing an investigation into two complaints against the former First Minister.

Mr Salmond has repeatedly criticised her in recent day, accusing her of “behaving unlawfully” in her handling of a 2017 complaints procedure covering former ministers.

He has now launched a judicial review at the Court of Session against Ms Evans and the government led by his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon has defended Ms Evans, putting herself on the opposite side of what is likely to be a long and bitter legal fight with her mentor.

“The Permanent Secretary was absolutely right to ensure that the procedure was applied in this case and she has my full support in having done so,” Ms Sturgeon said on Friday.

Now union leaders have also come out on Ms Evans’s side, after seeking assurances that complaints about the workplace would continue to be handled correctly.

In a joint statement, the three unions said: “ Civil service unions met with the Permanent Secretary and have confidence that the Scottish Government will continue to take seriously and handle sensitively all complaints of harassment.

“The unions are confident that the Scottish Government processes which we negotiated are valid and robust and if any member wishes to make a complaint then they will receive the full support of their trade union.

“We also indicated our full support to the Permanent Secretary personally in leading the process and would encourage any worker with any concerns to come forward.”

Two women complained about Mr Salmond’s conduct in January.

The allegations relate to 2013, when he was still First Minister, with the Daily Record reporting one complaint alleged an unwanted sexual advance at Bute House.

Ms Evans informed Mr Salmond of the complaints in March, and he then informed Ms Sturgeon of them in April, prompting her to tell him she would not intervene in the process.

According to Mr Salmond, he and Ms Sturgeon discussed his case at two more meetings, and opposition parties have demanded full transparency about what the pair said and did.

Last week, after the internal investigation was completed, Ms Evans told Mr Salmond she intended to publicise it, and he began a legal action to stop her.

However the Daily Record revealed some of the background last Thursday regardless.

On the advice of the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC, ministers also referred the matter last week to the police, who are now holding their own separate inquiry.

Mr Salmond’s judicial review is expected to last up to six months at the Court of Session, casting a shadow over next month’s SNP conference.

He has also asked Ms Evans to investigate how the Daily Record learned of his case, blaming malicious leaking from within the administration he once led.