THERESA May has piled yet more pressure on Jeremy Corbyn over claims of anti-Semitism against the Labour leader, saying he “needs to respond to those concerns".
Speaking during her trade trip to Africa, the Prime Minister made her call in wake of the strongly-worded claims by Lord Sacks, the former Chief Rabbi, who branded the Labour leader an anti-Semite.
She told reporters: “Anti-Semitism is racism. We should all condemn racism in all its forms. Lord Sacks was a long-standing Chief Rabbi. He raised significant concerns. But it's not just him. Members of the Labour Party have raised concerns as well.
“The leader of the Labour Party needs to respond to those concerns," declared Mrs May.
In an interview with the left-wing New Statesman magazine, Lord Sacks said that Jews felt threatened by the Labour leader and those who supported him.
Referring to Mr Corbyn’s comments at a 2013 conference that British Zionists did “not understand English irony," the crossbench peer claimed they were the “most offensive statement made by a senior British politician since Enoch Powell’s 1968 ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech”.
Lord Sacks added: “It was divisive, hateful and like Powell’s speech it undermines the existence of an entire group of British citizens by depicting them as essentially alien.”
Labour denounced the peer’s remarks as “absurd and offensive,” and insisted Mr Corbyn was “determined to tackle anti-Semitism both within the Labour Party and in wider society and the Labour Party is committed to rebuilding trust with the Jewish community".
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.