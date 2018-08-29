MICHEL Barnier has accepted that the EU27 will have to offer Britain a bespoke Brexit deal in the first significant sign of flexibility from Brussels.
The remarks from the EU’s chief negotiator caused a sterling spike against the euro and the dollar.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said throughout the process that what she was looking for from the EU was a bespoke deal for Britain rather than a ready-made Norwegian, Swiss or Canadian option.
Addressing an audience in Berlin, Mr Barnier declared: “We are prepared to offer a partnership with Britain such as has never been with any other third country,” noting: “We respect Britain's red lines scrupulously. In return, they must respect what we are.”
This, he explained, meant the UK respecting the EU’s key structures, adding: “Single market means single market; this is not negotiable.”
As UK-EU27 talks become continuous, Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, is due in Brussels on Friday for another round of substantial negotiations with Mr Barnier.
Both men have now pointed to November, rather than the European Council on October 18/19, as the deadline for a deal.
