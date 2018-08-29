SCOTTISH football's governing body has put off a decision on whether it will stick with Hampden or move to Murrayfield.

The seven-strong Scottish FA board met for several hours on Wednesday, but could not come to a conclusion.

Scottish football's governing body had been expected to view presentations from Hampden Park Limited, who manage the ground on a day-to-day basis, and the Scottish Rugby to decide where international matches and glamour cup ties should be played from 2020.

Both parties have been asked to give more information on their bids.

The SFA said that they have had two days of "very productive discussions" and that they would continue to weigh up the decision on where to base the national team and host William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “This decision will have a significant bearing on the game in Scotland.

“We have asked both parties for additional information to be submitted within seven days to allow a final decision to be made.”

At present the SFA rent the 115-year-old ground from its owners Queen’s Park under the terms of a lease that expires in two years’ time.

If the SFA decide to leave Hampden, Celtic and Rangers have put in a joint bid to host international and cup final matches at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

Before the meeting Edinburgh council urged the SFA to make the 'right decision' and relocate the national team to Murrayfield, in Edinburgh.

The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce gave its backing to the Hampden Roar campaign.