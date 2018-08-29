A WOMAN known as the Flying Banker has been honoured after 30 years of serving remote customers - a job which has seen her notch up 11,000 flights.

Every week Anne Rendall island-hops across the islands of Orkney to open local Royal Bank of Scotland branches for customers there.

Ms Rendall, who has been presented with an award by her regular carrier airline Loganair, says the views on her daily commute "never get old", even after three decades.

Every Monday the bank worker heads from her base on the capital Kirkwall to Longhope on the island of Hoy by ferry.

On Tuesday she flies from Kirkwall Airport to Stronsay, Westray on Wednesday and Sanday on Thursday, before finishing off the week in Stromness. She also visits Papa Westray and North Ronaldsay once a month.



Orkney has stunning scenery

The 59-year-old said: "Every day is different and the views on my daily commute never get old. I regularly meet tourists on board who are quite surprised that I get to experience the journey every week."

The service was launched in 1969 by Mary Muir, who did the job for almost 20 years before handing over the reins in 1988 to Ms Rednall.

She added: “Before the Flying Banker role was created in the 1960s, a floating bank used to sail around the archipelago and funnily enough, my great-uncle was the floating banker.

"It’s been great to carry this on within the family, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role.

“I regularly look out my office window to a family of seals playing in the waves, or stretched out sunbathing on the beach, something that is special and unique to the mobility of my role.

“It is hard to believe I’m only the second person to have ever carried out this role for the bank and the only full-time flying banker in the UK. It’s great to be able to serve these communities face to face.

"It really is one of the most unique roles I think the bank, or any bank, carries out. I can’t imagine doing another job if I tell you the truth. In fact, I don’t think I would ever want another job.”

'The views never get old, says Ms Rendall

During a ceremony at Kirkwall Airport, Loganair pilot Colin McAllister presented Ms Rendall with an award commemorating her many flights on board the eight-seater Britten Norman Islanders which link Orkney's islands.

Mr McAllister said: "It's been a pleasure to fly Anne to work each week and I'd like to congratulate her on 30 years as Orkney's Flying Banker - she's definitely one of our most loyal customers and feels like part of the team.

"While the Inter-Isles service is famed for the world's shortest scheduled airline service and is visited by thousands of tourists each year, it is also an essential part of life for the people of Orkney, which is demonstrated through Anne's 30 years on the service."

