FEARS that the Conservative Party is being infiltrated by ex-Ukippers intent on swinging any future leadership election towards a hardline Brexiteer have been dismissed as “bonkers”.

The pro-EU Tory backbencher Anna Soubry urged Brandon Lewis, the party Chairman, to halt the membership drive “until we can be confident we are not being infiltrated by people who are not Conservatives”.

Her call came after several local Tory associations represented by pro-Remain MPs such as Dominic Grieve, Nicky Morgan, Sarah Wollaston and Stephen Hammond all reported significant increases in local membership in recent weeks.

Some MPs have reported rises of between 10 and 30 per cent, prompting fears among some Remainers that they were being targeted for deselection.

Under party rules, the final choice between candidates for the leadership lies with the party’s grassroot members.

Arron Banks, the co-founder of Leave.EU recently urged Brexit supporters to flood party ranks to help unseat Theresa May.

He said: "The best way to secure Brexit and our country's future is via the Conservative Party. It is in Government and, for now, calls the shots. To that end, I am urging the 90,000 members of my Brexit campaign Leave.EU and the 1.4 million who follow us on social media to join the Tories and have a say."

Mr Banks tried himself to join the Tory Party but was turned down on the grounds that he had previously campaigned against the Conservatives.

But senior Tory MP Robert Halfon brushed aside fears of infiltration, warning that Ms Soubry’s call for a temporary halt to new members could backfire on the party.

“Millions voted for Brexit and the idea that some of them are deciding to join the Tory Party is some kind of secret plot is ludicrous,” he declared.

The Harlow MP went on: “My constituency voted 68 per cent to Leave the EU. I learnt a lot from this. Most of them are just decent people, not extremists at all.

“They believed the argument about taking back control, they wanted more money spent at home and not on the EU and they wanted control of the borders. They’re not extremists.”

Mr Halfon also took to social media, tweeting: “The essence of the Soubs view is that if any of the 17 million who voted for #Brexit join the Tories that is somehow extremist ‘infiltration’. That is #bonkers.”

Party sources also played down the claims of ex-Ukipper infiltration. One said: “We have been driving up membership numbers steadily since the start of the year.”

While Tory HQ would not disclose the party’s current total membership, the last count put it at 124,000.