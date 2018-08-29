NICOLA Sturgeon is to address her MSPs and MPs face-to-face tomorrow for the first time since the crisis over Alex Salmond and sexual misconduct engulfed the SNP.

The First Minister will meet her parliamentarians at the party’s annual ‘away day’ at Napier University in Edinburgh.

Labour urged her to use the meeting to stop senior SNP figures peddling conspiracy theories that the complaints against Mr Salmond are part of a Unionist plot.

In January, two female civil servants complained to the Scottish Government about Mr Salmond's conduct in 2013, when he was First Minister.

He denies any criminality, and the matter is now being examined by the police.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond begins legal action over handling of sexual misconduct claims

Mr Salmond is also taking the Scottish Government to court over the way Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, who is backed by Ms Sturgeon, investigated the issue.

In recent days, SNP supporters have promoted conspiracies on social media suggesting Mr Salmond is being smeared because of his value to the independence movement.

SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil sent a message saying he was standing with Mr Salmond against the “British establishment”, and MSP Richard Lyle tweeted a claim that Mr Salmond was being attacked because the “British State is terrified Scotland ends the 1707 union”.

In normal circumstances, the SNP away day is a routine discussion of party strategy on the eve of normal political business resuming after summer recess.

READ MORE: No complaints against Alex Salmond before January, says Scottish Government

However Friday's event is expected to be overshadowed by the claims about against Mr Salmond and his decision to take the government to court.

One person attending said Ms Sturgeon must address the situation with Mr Salmond head-on and tell her top team as much as she can about the party’s predicament.

“What she will have to do is say what the Scottish Government’s position is, that it’s a difficult position for the party but we have to let the investigation take its course.”

Another said: “I’m sure she will say there needs to be unity, and we can’t let this deflect from the day job. But this is going to run on and on and divert us from a lot of things.

“We could have a UK general election in the near future, and it wouldn’t be helpful if the activists were feeling demotivated.

“It’s not a pretty sight when this kind of stuff explodes into the public domain.”

A third source said the MPs would be watched closely as Mr Salmond has a very loyal following among the SNP’s Westminster group and if Ms Sturgeon cut him adrift it would risk a backlash among them.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond probe conspiracy theory about MI5 debunked

Party managers have told SNP MSPs to “keep their heads down” and not engage with the media about Mr Salmond when Holyrood resumes next week.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: "A clear message should go to SNP parliamentarians that sharing and propagating conspiracy theories around the Alex Salmond case is harmful for all involved.

"The First Minister has clearly stated that sexual harassment will not be tolerated and victims should come forward - however there are members of her party indulging in victim blaming which is totally unacceptable."

A Scottish Tory spokesman added: “Nicola Sturgeon will no doubt feel obliged to answer the many questions her MSPs and MPs will have about what her government knew about such allegations, and when.

“It’s therefore vitally important she is equally transparent with the people of Scotland, who deserve and expect answers about this very serious matters.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP will keep a firm focus on how to build a fairer, more prosperous country, how we hold a dangerous, Brexit-obsessed Tory party to account at Westminster and how we drive Scotland towards independence. Labour, of course, lack any of that ambition for our country which is why they continue to languish in the polls.”

READ MORE: Tom Gordon: Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon’s relationship is changed forever

Civil service unions have endorsed the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints process, which Mr Salmond called "defective" and "unlawful".

Prospect, the FDA and the PCS also gave their "full support" to Ms Evans after seeking assurances that other complaints would still be properly investigated.

In a joint statement, the three unions said: “Civil service unions met with the Permanent Secretary [on Tuesday] and have confidence that the Scottish Government will continue to take seriously and handle sensitively all complaints of harassment.

“The unions are confident that the Scottish Government processes which we negotiated are valid and robust and if any member wishes to make a complaint then they will receive the full support of their trade union.

“We also indicated our full support to the Permanent Secretary personally in leading the process and would encourage any worker with any concerns to come forward.”

Last week, after an internal investigation into the complaints, Ms Evans told Mr Salmond she intended to publicise the investigation, and he began legal action.

His judicial review of the process is expected to last up to six months at the Court of Session, casting a shadow over next month’s SNP conference.

“The Permanent Secretary was absolutely right to ensure that the procedure was applied in this case and she has my full support in having done so,” Ms Sturgeon said on Friday.