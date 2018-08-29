SCOTLAND’s biggest port operator has been accused of “sacrificing” the Clyde to protect the Mersey as the two great rivers compete for vital harbour and shipyard work.

Peel Ports – which owns and manages swathes of land along the West Coast – have always denied favouring their substantial holdings in England.

Now a campaign questioning the concern’s monopoly over both the Clyde and the Mersey has been endorsed by politicians from the SNP, Labour and Green parties.

Campaigners allege Peel Ports are letting key pieces of infrastructure lie idle that could help Scotland compete for shipyard and port jobs with north-west England.

Peel Ports dismiss this claim and point to investments approaching £900m on the Clyde in the last two decades.

The row comes amid a long-standing conflict between two multi-millionaire tax exiles over one of the biggest marine assets on the British coast: Inchgreen Dry Dock in Inverclyde.

Three years ago this newspaper revealed one tycoon – Jim McColl of Ferguson Marine, Scotland’s last commercial shipbuilder– wanted to lease the 1000ft long facility from another, John Whittaker of Peel Ports.

The Save the Inchgreen Campaign, in a letter sent yesterday to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and MPs and MSPs across Western Scotland, said: “We believe Inchgreen Dry Dock is being sacrificed to protect The Peel Group’s Investments on Merseyside.

“The Peel Group acquired vast areas of industrial land from Glasgow to Ayrshire when they bought Clydeport in 2002. They are now cashing in on that purchase by building thousands of houses and major retail