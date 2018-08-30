MICHEL Barnier has accepted that the EU27 will have to offer Britain a bespoke Brexit deal in the first significant sign of flexibility from Brussels.

The unexpected remarks from the EU’s chief negotiator caused a sterling spike against the euro and the dollar. They come as he prepares for substantive talks with Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, in the Belgian capital on Friday.

Meanwhile, addressing business leaders in Paris, David Lidington, Theresa May’s effective deputy, warned Brussels that UK-EU relations were at “a fork in the road,” and that the choice on offer was now between the Prime Minister’s "pragmatic" Chequers compromise or the risk of no deal at all.

At Westminster, Mr Raab echoed his Cabinet colleague telling a Lords committee that the deal deadline could “creep beyond” October.

He also made clear a no-deal would mean Britain withholding some of the mooted £39 billion divorce settlement.

He told peers it could “not be safely assumed” the money would be paid over in precisely the same shape, speed or rate as previously envisaged; that, the Secretary of State, insisted would be a “peculiar position for the UK to take”.

Earlier in Berlin, Mr Barnier raised eyebrows when he said: “We are prepared to offer a partnership with Britain such as has never been with any other third country.”

He noted: “We respect Britain's red lines scrupulously. In return, they must respect what we are.”

But the chief negotiator also stressed Britain had to respect the EU’s key structures, adding: “Single market means single market; this is not negotiable.”