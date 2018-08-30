BRUSSELS has been warned that the EU27 must agree to Theresa May’s Chequers compromise or risk a no-deal outcome.

The blunt message came from David Lidington, the Prime Minister’s effective deputy, who told French business leaders that the relationship between the UK and the European Union was now at a “fork in the road”.

Addressing the Mouvement des Entreprises de France conference in Paris, he said: “With exactly seven months until the end of Article 50 process and less than two months ahead of the October European Council, we face the choice between the pragmatic proposals we are discussing now with the European Commission or no deal.”

The Cabinet Office Minister explained that the suggested alternative models did “not meet the level of ambition or the outcome we all want to see delivered”.

"So,” Mr Lidington urged, “we need the EU to engage with us on our positive vision of the future relationship."

He then warned: “I truly feel that we are at a fork in the road. There are trends on both sides of the Channel, both sides of the North Sea, and both sides of the Atlantic that could see us drift apart.”

But Mr Lidington also sought to allay fears within the EU27 that Britain’s desire to have a close relationship on goods but a looser one on services would reduce red tape for British businesses, enabling them to undercut their continental competitors and giving them a £6 billion Brexit dividend.

“Our proposals would ensure a level playing field,” declared the Cabinet minister, “with commitments on areas like state aid, environmental, social and employment protections and other regulatory standards.”

He added: “We understand that the EU is concerned that we could lower our standards to gain a competitive advantage but these concerns are completely unfounded. Like France, we view economic growth, consumer and worker protection and sustainable development as going together hand in hand, not as trade-offs.”

Meanwhile at Westminster during a one-off session of the Lords EU Committee during the parliamentary summer recess, Mr Raab again insisted he was confident that a deal was “within our sights”.

He told peers: “We're bringing ambition, pragmatism, energy and if, and I expect it will be, it is matched, we get a deal."

The Secretary of State also admitted that the deal deadline could “creep beyond” the meeting of the European Council on October 18/19. Mr Barnier and Mr Lidington have already pointed to a later deadline of early November.

Mr Raab also made clear again that a no-deal would mean Britain withholding some of the mooted £39 billion divorce settlement.

He told peers it could “not be safely assumed” the money would be paid over in precisely the same shape, speed or rate as previously envisaged; that, the minister insisted, would be a “peculiar position for the UK to take”.

Elsewhere, Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit minister, argued that giving Edinburgh a guaranteed role in the development of post-Brexit trade deals would have "clear benefits" for both businesses and the public sector.

He spoke ahead of a new paper being published by Scottish ministers, setting out a series of proposals on how to protect Scotland’s future interests.

It will make the case for giving both the SNP Government and the Scottish Parliament a “guaranteed role” in all stages of any post-Brexit trade deals, from their formulation right through to their implementation; an argument that has hitherto been rejected by Whitehall.