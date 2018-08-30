SMALL companies, community groups and multinational corporations from across Scotland have all been shortlisted for the 2018 Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards.

The judges were overwhelmed with the response of entries showcasing organisations delivering a real and lasting change in the area of Diversity and Inclusion.

The awards, run in association with Standard Life Aberdeen and supported by Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, Royal Mail, BAE Systems, City Building, City of Glasgow College, Diageo, MacRoberts, ScottishPower, SQA, Wheatley Group and YSC Consulting, will now be handed out at a glittering ceremony on October 11.

Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Standard Life Aberdeen, said: “Congratulations to all of the finalists who represent the real breath of diversity and impressive achievement we have here in Scotland. We look forwarded to celebrating with them at the Awards.”

Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland added: “We aim to be an inclusive company which values people as individuals and creates a workforce that reflects the diversity of the local communities where we build new homes.

"The finalists announced today showcase the progress that’s being made across the country to harness the benefits of diversity and inclusion. We are delighted to be part of the conversation with organisations that are as equally committed to diversity and inclusion and the positive benefits that it brings to our collective businesses.”

Kathryn O’Shea, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Royal Mail said: "As the Sponsor of the Diversity Star Performer 1000+ Employers award, we are extremely delighted that there were so many strong entries from large employers in Scotland. Here is the place to thank all participants for going the extra mile and inspiring others to follow suit, and to congratulate the shortlisted companies demonstrating an outstanding commitment and strategic leadership in diversity and inclusion. We look forward to the winners being announced at the awards ceremony on October 11".

Wheatley Foundation Director Lorraine McLaren said: “Congratulations to everyone whose work to promote equality and fairness has been recognised in this year’s Diversity Awards shortlist. It’s a great achievement and we are looking forward to hearing some great stories at the final.”

Ed Cochrane, Director, YSC Scotland said: “Congratulations to all finalists. Once again the standard of entries has been exceptionally high and covers a wide range of initiatives and sectors demonstrating just how far-reaching the diversity and inclusion agenda is across Scotland.”

Steve Borley, Head of Strategic Planning and Governance at SQA said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Diversity in the Third Sector award. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to recognising their contribution and commitment to the diversity agenda, and the real difference their work makes to people’s lives.”

Dr Graham Paterson, Executive Director, City Building, said: “After much deliberation, this year’s judges have selected an outstanding shortlist for the first ever Building Inclusive Communities category. We would like to take this opportunity to wish the very best to all of the finalists, and we look forward to finding out which entrant will be our winner.”

The awards ceremony takes place on Thursday, October 11 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow. For more information on how to attend please visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/ or contact Nina Holmes on 0141 302 6036.