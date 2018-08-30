IT began as a mouth-watering proposition a little over five years ago when television chef Mark Greenaway decided to strike out on his own with the opening of his eponymous restaurant in Edinburgh’s New Town.

After all, others in the city had managed to achieve multiple successes and Michelin Star recognition, so the Great British Menu cook could naturally have had ambitions of the same.

Even as the muted green paintwork dried above the North Castle Street and his first guests crowded in, he and co-owner Nicola Jack looked forward in anticipation of what was to come.

Yet half a decade on, despite those ideals, the restaurant is now to close.

It will shut its doors for the last time next month, allowing a chance for him to say farewell to his most loyal of patrons, suppliers and of course, colleagues who helped make his name.

Yet even in the disappointment, he is already cooking up plans for a return in a new venture, possibly later this year or early next.

In a statement, he said: “It’s time for a new challenge, and so we are in the process of developing a completely new concept.

"Though we will be using the same team and suppliers that have contributed so much to the success of Restaurant Mark Greenaway, the new venture will feel completely different.

“Our intention is to boldly challenge the concept of fine dining in the heart of Edinburgh.”

He went on: “When we celebrated our fifth birthday in January, it set us thinking about the future and what we really wanted to achieve. Winding up this chapter is our first step towards those ambitions.

“Naturally we are sad to be closing the North Castle Street site, but at the same time Nicola, myself and the rest of the team are all very much looking forward to the future.”

With three AA rosettes for culinary excellence, numerous individual awards, books published and TV appearances including the Great British Menu, Greenaway has often been in the public eye, not least helping promote Scottish produce for tourism chiefs.

He once claimed to have been target of a money laundering scheme over his £75 a head tasting menu. He imposed a controversial booking fee on diners to prevent no shows and once claimed it was near impossible to recruit staff because of shortages in the city.

He added: “We wish to heartily thank our amazing team, those that have advised us or collaborated with us along the way, our landlords for allowing us to establish our reputation and grow in their space, and of course our wonderful customers, many of which have been loyal to us for the five years we have been open.

“Business, and particularly the restaurant business, moves quickly, and we are hugely excited to reveal what’s coming next.”