NOTHING must be done to make it harder for women to come forward with sexual harassment allegations in the future, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister spoke out after Alex Salmond dramatically announced he was quitting the SNP amid claims of sexual misconduct.

Mr Salmond has been heavily criticised over his decision to crowdfund his legal fight with the Scottish Government, with opposition parties accusing him of “abusing his power, and dragging Scotland into the gutter”.

Ms Sturgeon stressed there was an “obligation” not to discourage women from raising complaints.

She told the BBC: “Whatever any of us do and say in the context of this very high profile case, we must absolutely make sure we don’t make it harder for – or discourage – women from coming forward in the future.

“I think that’s an obligation on all of us right now. And what we should be focusing on is that fairness of process that is now important to all concerned.”

Mr Salmond announced he was resigning from the SNP last night, insisting he wanted to avoid splitting the party.

He has been a member of the SNP for 45 years and its leader for 20, taking it to its greatest electoral heights and closer than ever to realising its goal of independence.

His crowdfunding appeal was set up to cover the costs of taking the Scottish Government to court to challenge its handling of the complaints, and has already smashed its target of £50,000. By 2pm on Thursday, it had raised almost £80,000.

But opposition figures criticised the fundraiser as “astonishing”, and suggested Mr Salmond was “sending a signal to those who have made allegations that he has the upper hand”.

Former Labour first minister Jack McConnell was among those who urged people to donate to charities helping victims of sexual assault and harassment. Other Labour MPs called on supporters to donate to Women’s Aid.

In what some interpreted as a coded rebuke to Mr Salmond, Ms Sturgeon also tweeted her support for the Women’s Aid fundraiser on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Sturgeon previously said she felt a “huge sadness” and called the situation “incredibly difficult” both for the party and for the women who had complained about Mr Salmond.

She also restated her conviction that the complaints against him “must be investigated without fear or favour” and said independence was “bigger than any one individual”.

Mr Salmond, 63, has started a judicial review at the Court of Session, arguing he was denied a fair chance to respond to the claims against him while being investigated by civil servants.

He said the costs would be “huge” and all sums received would go to his legal action, with anything left over going to good causes.

It comes after two civil servants complained about Mr Salmond’s behaviour while he was first minister, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Police are examining the allegations, which Mr Salmond strenuously denies.

Earlier this week, he wrote to Scotland's top civil servant, calling for an inquiry into how the allegations against him were made public.

"In this case confidentiality has been broken greatly to my detriment and in a way which puts at serious risk the anonymity of both complainants," Mr Salmond said in the message.

"It urgently needs to be established who breached that duty of confidence and why."