ALEX Salmond is no longer working with the first broadcaster to give him a platform after he left frontline politics.

LBC, which gave the former First Minister a weekly radio show two years ago, confirmed it was not working with him on any other projects.

When the London-based broadcaster ended its talk show with Mr Salmond in March this year it said it intended to work with him in other ways.

It said at the time: “We’re now discussing other projects with him.”

Mr Salmond also tweeted: “I have had a great time with listeners who are both opinionated & fun and I enjoyed the phone in experience. I look forward to launching another project with LBC currently under discussion.”

However LBC yesterday said there had been no discussions about other projects since Mr Salmond’s contract ended naturally in April.

It stressed the situation had nothing to do with any allegations against Mr Salmond.

Mr Salmond joined LBC in 2016 to host the half-hour Alex Salmond Phone-in slot during Iain Dale’s Wednesday afternoon show.

Then an SNP MP, Mr Salmond would often discuss that day’s fireworks at Prime Minister’s Questions.

According to his register of interests, his firm Chronicles of Deer was paid £15,000 plus VAT for the first six months

In September 2017, after he lost his Gordon seat to the Tories, LBC gave Mr Salmond his own afternoon show, Salmond on Sunday.

However the contract ended after six months, by which time Mr Salmond had become a much more controversial figure by also working for the Kremlin-TV channel RT.