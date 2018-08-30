ALEX Salmond is no longer working with the first broadcaster to give him a platform after he left frontline politics.
LBC, which gave the former First Minister a weekly radio show two years ago, confirmed it was not working with him on any other projects.
When the London-based broadcaster ended its talk show with Mr Salmond in March this year it said it intended to work with him in other ways.
It said at the time: “We’re now discussing other projects with him.”
Mr Salmond also tweeted: “I have had a great time with listeners who are both opinionated & fun and I enjoyed the phone in experience. I look forward to launching another project with LBC currently under discussion.”
However LBC yesterday said there had been no discussions about other projects since Mr Salmond’s contract ended naturally in April.
It stressed the situation had nothing to do with any allegations against Mr Salmond.
Mr Salmond joined LBC in 2016 to host the half-hour Alex Salmond Phone-in slot during Iain Dale’s Wednesday afternoon show.
Then an SNP MP, Mr Salmond would often discuss that day’s fireworks at Prime Minister’s Questions.
According to his register of interests, his firm Chronicles of Deer was paid £15,000 plus VAT for the first six months
In September 2017, after he lost his Gordon seat to the Tories, LBC gave Mr Salmond his own afternoon show, Salmond on Sunday.
However the contract ended after six months, by which time Mr Salmond had become a much more controversial figure by also working for the Kremlin-TV channel RT.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment